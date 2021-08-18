Pistons' Cade Cunningham, Luka Garza named to All-Summer League second team

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 79-78 win over the Orlando Magic at Thomas & Mack Center. OUT WITH A WIN – The Pistons finished Summer League with a three-game win streak and without their most acclaimed starters in the lineup. Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes sat for the second straight game and were joined in street clothes by Saddiq Bey, leaving Saben Lee and Luka Garza as the headliners – and they led the way past Orlando. Lee, getting to play with the ball in his hands for nearly all of his 26 minutes with Hayes and Cunningham out, controlled the game and helped the Pistons take command early. In 13 first-half minutes, Lee had 12 points and six assists without a turnover and hit 2 of 3 from the 3-point arc. His tough floater with 40 seconds left gave the Pistons a five-point lead and essentially sealed the win. He finished with 19 points and eight assists. Orlando trailed the entire game but crept within a point early in the fourth quarter. That’s when Deividas Sirvydis, who had a rough Summer League, heated up. He hit three triples and a long two to push the Pistons lead back to 10 with seven minutes to go. The game featured teams that held three of the top eight picks in last month’s draft, but none of the three rookies played – Cunningham for the Pistons, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner for Orlando. Suggs was shut down by the Magic after suffering a sprained thumb in Thursday’s game. Cunningham’s Summer League ended after three games. He averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks and shot 50 percent from the 3-point line on nearly nine attempts per game.