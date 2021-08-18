Cancel
Public Health

Delta variant drives demand for COVID-19 tests

WRDW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've heard from several of them who say the crisis in Afghanistan isn't just affecting people overseas. How is the crisis impacting the mental health of our veterans? Plus, COVID surges are causing local hospitals to revert back to pandemic mode. Here are your top headlines.

www.wrdw.com

TravelL.A. Weekly

Delta, Delta Plus & Lambda: Here Are The Differences Between The COVID-19 Variants

There are several COVID-19 strains in circulation. Here’s what they all mean and why you shouldn’t freak out too much about them. It’s starting to feel like with every passing day there’s a new COVID-19 variant. It’s not fun, but it’s not all bad news, either; no matter the variant, there are functioning vaccines in circulation. And while there’s more and more cases of breakthrough COVID-19, they remain the most efficient way of protecting yourself against the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

BioIQ Approaches Milestone Of One Million COVID-19 Tests And Record Health Testing In The Home As Delta Variant Cases Climb

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioIQ , an industry leading digital population health and testing platform company for top U.S. employers, health plans, and government agencies, is preparing to conduct its 1 millionth COVID-19 test. This is especially important as the Delta variant continues to spread across America. The COVID testing milestone marks the busiest year in the company's 15-year history as demand for its innovative at-home health testing solutions across all health conditions escalate as consumers work remotely or avoid in-person healthcare visits to limit chances of virus exposure.
Medical & BiotechFiercePharma

Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 antibodies in high demand as Delta drives a pandemic surge in the U.S.

Despite the high-profile success of COVID-19 antibodies as a treatment for former president Donald Trump, it’s taken a while for the drugs to really catch on. But less than a year later, and amid a new surge of virus in the United States, that's quickly changing. With hospitals again filling up with COVID-19 patients, especially in states like Florida and Texas where the delta variant is surging, antibodies are becoming the go-to treatment to help keep high-risk patients from progressing to severe forms of illness.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Local hospitals talk plans for COVID-19 booster shots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re talking to our local hospitals about plans for booster shots. We wanted to know more after top U.S. health officials announced everyone who’s vaccinated should get one. Here is a look at plans from the White House. The booster shots would be for fully vaccinated...
Atlanta, GAWRDW-TV

Kemp signs order to let businesses ignore local COVID rules

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday signed an executive order preventing businesses from being required to follow any local COVID restrictions. The order doesn’t apply to schools and government facilities. He made the announcement in a 3 p.m. news conference at the state Capitol. “If businesses choose...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

