U.S. administers 358.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 358,599,835 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 419,612,925 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 357,894,995 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 17 out of 417,477,975 doses delivered.

The agency said 199,325,940 people had received at least one dose while 169,186,268 people were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

