Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington governor: Teachers must be vaccinated, masks required indoors

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiPRJ_0bVi7NGI00

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced that all teachers and some child care providers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

At a news conference, Inslee said the requirement extends to teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade and higher education employees.

There will be no option for regular COVID-19 tests instead of vaccination, Inslee said.

Inslee also expanded the state’s existing indoor mask mandate to include all people regardless of vaccination status, KIRO-TV reported. The mask mandate goes into effect on Monday, the television station reported.

According to KIRO, the educator vaccine requirement applies to:

  • K-12 educators, school staff, coaches, bus drivers, school volunteers and others working in school facilities
  • Employees in higher education institutions
  • Child care and early learning providers who serve children from multiple households

Unions may bargain for time off to receive the vaccine or recover from symptoms, according to the governor’s office.

There will be exemptions for employees who need medical or religious accommodations, the Spokesman-Review of Spokane reported.

Nearly 150 million people nationwide, or 51%, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with either of the vaccines, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vaccinations#Charter Schools#The Mask#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kiro Tv#Unions#The Spokesman Review#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
HealthPosted by
WDBO

Students' lack of routine vaccines muddies start of school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The vaccinations that U.S. schoolchildren are required to get to hold terrible diseases like polio, measles, tetanus and whooping cough in check are way behind schedule this year, threatening further complications to a school year already marred by COVID-19. The lag was caused by pandemic-related disruptions last year to routine doctor's visits, summer and sports camps at which kids usually get their immunizations.
Posted by
WDBO

US boarding school review prompts calls for trauma support

Associated Press — (AP) — Some members of Congress want to ensure that protections are put in place to address ongoing trauma as more information comes to light about the troubled history of Indigenous boarding schools in the United States. A group of 21 Democratic lawmakers representing states stretching from...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll

BOSTON — (AP) — As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, according to a new poll, but their views are sharply divided along political lines. About 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers...
Posted by
WDBO

School mask mandate ban challenged in new Utah lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A ban on school districts requiring masks is forcing parents of vulnerable kids to wrestle with the painful choice of whether to risk coronavirus infections at school or keep them at home yet again, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Utah. Parents like...
Florida StatePosted by
WDBO

Judge hears power struggle over masking in Florida schools

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Florida's power struggle over wearing masks in school to guard against coronavirus infections landed Monday before a judge considering a lawsuit that challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis' order reserving the mask decision for parents. The three-day hearing before Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper...
Posted by
WDBO

The Latest: EMS workers oppose Maine’s COVID vaccine mandate

PORTLAND, Maine — Some emergency medical service workers in Maine spoke out against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate because of concerns that it would lead to ill-timed staff shortages. The Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services held a public hearing on the subject on Monday. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced new...
Posted by
WDBO

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation's capital days shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.
Washington, DCPosted by
WDBO

Capitol Police officer exonerated in Ashli Babbitt shooting on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — (WASHINGTON) -- The United States Capitol Police Office of Professional Responsibility has cleared the officer involved in the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, U.S. Capitol Police announced in a press release on Monday, saying that officer "will not be facing internal discipline." An internal investigation found the actions of...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WDBO

Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — (AP) — Igor Vovkovinskiy, the tallest man in the United States, has died in Minnesota. He was 38. His family said the Ukrainian-born Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. His mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska, an ICU nurse at Mayo, initially posted about his death on Facebook.
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Pentagon said Monday that it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine. He said guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WDBO

Senators question FDA on work with opioid maker consultant

Several U.S. senators are questioning the Food and Drug Administration’s work with a consulting firm that helped businesses sell prescription painkillers during the nation's overdose crisis. Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, among others, have asked the FDA about potential conflicts of interest in...
ProtestsPosted by
WDBO

Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The host of a program for the right-wing website Infowars, Owen Shroyer, is in custody after being charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, officials said Monday. Shroyer, who hosts “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy