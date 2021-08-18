Bayfield superintendent stands by employee vetting process after recent hire arrested

The Bayfield School District said Ethan Grumke, who was recently charged with multiple felonies, was thoroughly vetted before being hired by the district in February. Grumke, 27, was hired to teach math and coach the Bayfield High School football team. He resigned in June before starting any duties with the school district, citing personal reasons in his resignation letter, according to the school district. On Aug. 13, he was taken into custody in Durango.