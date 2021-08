An Ellsworth man was booked into the Saline County Jail on requested drug and firearms charges after he was stopped by a deputy early Sunday morning west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a deputy in the 4000 block of W. Crawford Street noticed a 1994 Honda Accord with a license plate that he was unable to read. The deputy stopped the car and made contact with Douglas Cooper, Jr., 40, of Ellsworth.