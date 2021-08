The British pound fell ever so slightly during the trading session on Friday as we dance around the 1.36 level. The market breaking down below the 1.36 level would open up the possibility of a move down to the 1.35 handle, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. If we were to break down below there, then it will simply be yet another reason to think that this market will go much lower. The market breaking down below the 1.35 handle will more than likely only accelerate the downside, as the US dollar continues to strengthen in general.