Newark Woman Crashes into Two Police Cruisers After Fleeing From Assault

By Jon Mendte
newjerseynewsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Long Island, New York, Friday, a New Jersey woman broke into an apartment to assault a tenant, followed by ramming into two police cars while trying to escape custody. It was a busy day for Luvleek Alexandre, 24, of Newark, who was charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, burglary, a weapons offense, menacing, and unlawfully fleeing from police during a motor vehicle stop.

