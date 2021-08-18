Newark Woman Crashes into Two Police Cruisers After Fleeing From Assault
In Long Island, New York, Friday, a New Jersey woman broke into an apartment to assault a tenant, followed by ramming into two police cars while trying to escape custody. It was a busy day for Luvleek Alexandre, 24, of Newark, who was charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, burglary, a weapons offense, menacing, and unlawfully fleeing from police during a motor vehicle stop.www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com
