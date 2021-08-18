Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

These are the mask rules for Rose Bowl, other large gatherings in Pasadena

By Brennon Dixson
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents looking to watch UCLA’s season-opener in the Rose Bowl in person on Saturday, Aug. 28 will be required to wear masks unless they are eating and drinking. Pasadena is currently planning an ordinance that would mirror Los Angeles County’s face covering rules, which require members of the public attending such large outdoor events as concerts, sporting events and music festivals — regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, according to city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

www.sgvtribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Pasadena, CA
Health
Pasadena, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rose Bowl#Moderna#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Related
IndustryPosted by
NBC News

FDA vaccine approval good news for markets, employment, economy

The decision Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine pushed markets higher Monday, boosting the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 300 points and propelling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to fresh highs. Investors appeared to express confidence the move could represent an inflection point for the economic recovery.
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy