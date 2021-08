Colorado is preparing to welcome an uptick in refugees fleeing Afghanistan in the coming weeks.Why it matters: The consequences of the crisis unfolding after the Taliban's swift takeover are quickly rippling around the world and could have lasting impacts for Colorado.State of play: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis sent President Biden a letter on Wednesday to assure him that Colorado "stands ready" to receive Afghan refugees and urged the president to move fast to rescue and resettle those who are eligible. Public officials, community leaders and restaurateurs are responding to intensifying calls to action.A few refugees have already arrived in recent...