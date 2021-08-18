David Allen Louie Sr. (73) known to all simply as "Dave Louie"; passed away Friday afternoon, August 13, 2021, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Dave's family dressing was held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Strate Funeral Home in Grand Coulee, WA. Dave's wake will be held this evening at 7:00pm in the Catholic Longhouse in Nespelem, WA, where his funeral will be held at 9:00am Thursday morning, August 19, 2021. Dave's graveside services will be held at Nespelem Catholic Cemetery immediately following his funeral services.