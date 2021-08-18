Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Coulee, WA

David Allen Louie Sr.

By Jacob Wagner
grandcoulee.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Allen Louie Sr. (73) known to all simply as "Dave Louie"; passed away Friday afternoon, August 13, 2021, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Dave's family dressing was held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Strate Funeral Home in Grand Coulee, WA. Dave's wake will be held this evening at 7:00pm in the Catholic Longhouse in Nespelem, WA, where his funeral will be held at 9:00am Thursday morning, August 19, 2021. Dave's graveside services will be held at Nespelem Catholic Cemetery immediately following his funeral services.

www.grandcoulee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Obituaries
City
Grand Coulee, WA
City
Nespelem, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Allen#Deaconess Hospital#Wa#The Catholic Longhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony at the state capitol in Albany. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held for Hochul at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership team struggled to round up the votes to move forward with a strategy to enact President Biden ’s multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda, ultimately opting to punt a key procedural vote until Tuesday. After hours of negotiations, Pelosi late on Monday night failed to strike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy