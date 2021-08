You just need to claim it before February 21, 2022. Manaphy isn’t a Pokemon I think about a lot. It’s a very unassuming cute mythical creature, which the series generally shies away from with a few exceptions. Mythical creatures need to lead a movie! And if possible, look like evil anime looking characters, right? Well, for as many people who dig Mewtwo, there are just as many Mew fans. And if Manaphy wasn’t your jam in the fourth generation, there was always the edgy Darkrai. A free Manaphy for doing nothing is my jam, though.