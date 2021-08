It can be tough when you’re stuck between paychecks, anxiously waiting for the next one so you can pay the bills. If this scenario sounds familiar, you’re not alone. According to a 2017 CareerBuilder survey, 78% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck.It’s important to know that there are ways to get your paycheck early. No, we’re not talking about payday loans. A number of banks and financial services companies can help you get your pay in advance by cutting out the electronic limbo between an employer issuing a paycheck and it showing up in your bank account.