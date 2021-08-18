We Have Some Theories About the Collector's Collection in 'What If...?'

The second episode of Marvel's What If...?, "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord," dropped on Disney+ this week and followed an alternate reality in which Yondu had picked up T'Challa from Earth instead of Peter Quill. The episode featured the voices of many Marvel stars including Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Michael Rooker as Yondu, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Benicio Del Toro as the Collector, Josh Brolin as Thanos, and more. It was especially fun to see Brolin return as Thanos due to the changes made to the character in this universe. After being convinced by T'Challa to abandon his plan to decimate half the universe, the character teams up with the Ravagers. During a recent interview with Discussing Film, head writer A.C. Bradley talked about the choice to include Thanos and his future on the series.