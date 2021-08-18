8K Apple ProRes RAW Now Available with the Ninja V+ & Canon EOS R5
Atomos finally releases its stunning Ninja V+ 8K ProRes Raw and Canon EOS R5 firmware update. If you're a fan of the current Canon lineup, today is probably a really good day for you. Atomos has officially released the firmware update designed to work with the Canon EOS R5 it originally teased back at the start of this year. Let's look at what the update entails, and what this means for filmmakers as a whole.nofilmschool.com
