Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

8K Apple ProRes RAW Now Available with the Ninja V+ & Canon EOS R5

By Logan Baker
No Film School
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtomos finally releases its stunning Ninja V+ 8K ProRes Raw and Canon EOS R5 firmware update. If you're a fan of the current Canon lineup, today is probably a really good day for you. Atomos has officially released the firmware update designed to work with the Canon EOS R5 it originally teased back at the start of this year. Let's look at what the update entails, and what this means for filmmakers as a whole.

nofilmschool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Eos R5#Apple Prores#Eos#Canon Cameras#K Apple#Hdr#Manageable#Prores Raw#Colorfront#Grass Valley Edius
Related
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Apple’s financing program for iPhone, iPad and Mac now available in Canada

Apple’s ‘buy now, pay later’ program is now available in Canada, offering Canadians several payment plan options for the iPhone, iPad and Mac. News about Apple’s ‘buy now, pay later’ program making its way to Canada first appeared last week courtesy of Bloomberg. While at the time it was unclear how much monthly payments would cost, we now have a clearer picture.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Full Confirmation: The Canon EOS R3 Sensor Is Canon’s

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. We’ve been very confused about the sensor in the Canon EOS R3 for a while. We’ve reported on this a few times. There have been a lot of changes to the language of the sensor. Apparently, it was copy-editing errors more than anything else. Canon has said before that it’s their sensor, according to a few sources. But Canon has finally put an attributable source to their quotes on the Canon EOS R3 sensor.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Learn More About The Canon EOS R3 With This Video

The Canon EOS R3 announcement is getting closer. The EOS R3 was used at the Olympics, here is another photographer who had it in his hands. Peter McKinnon had the chance to use a Canon EOS R3 and shares his impression in the video below. Note that he is not allowed to show footage or photos shot with the EOS R3. But he talks about the camera, shows it, tells how it feels, and generally has a lot to say.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Canon EOS R is a Great Camera, and It’s a Good Price Right Now

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. Guess what? I still use the original Canon EOS R almost every day. The Canon EOS R isn’t that far off from being the Canon EOS R5. And it’s at a good price right now. It’s a bit hard to get your hands on brand new Canon gear at the moment. But that’s alright, Amazon has a ton of awesome renewed and refurbished cameras and lenses. I personally prefer to buy refurbished since it usually means that it’s been extra well tested. You can get the Canon EOS R5 with the 24-105mm f4 and a bunch of other goodies for a really great price right now. The 24-105mm f4 is a great lens with lots of image stabilization capabilities. We were able to handhold the combo to well below 1/20th at the long end with the R5. If you want, there are even renewed lens options available at the moment, and some of them are tilt-shift!
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About 8K On The Canon EOS R5

The Canon EOS R5 does 8K video. Here is a short review of the 8K video quality on the R5. Coming from one of our favorite photo gear reviewer, Gordon Laing, the review below looks at how the Canon EOS R5 does 8K video. Some might argue 8K video on the EOS R5 is more a proof of concept than a fully implemented feature. Some might say worse. Your mileage my vary.
Electronicscanonwatch.com

Canon Patent Shows What Might Be The Canon EOS R1 (with special grip)

Here is a very interesting patent. It describes a special, ergonomic grip on a camera that might well be the Canon EOS R1 flagship mirrorless camera. Oh, and don’t get fooled: the patent was spotted by asobinet.com. Edit: as reader Ross E. Forp correctly states in the comment section, it might also be the Canon EOS R5c.
Amazonbirdsasart-blog.com

Canon R5 for Tight and for Flight! In Stock at Bedfords: Canon R5-s and R6-s, RF 100-500mm lenses, and lots of the brand new Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 Macro Lenses

The personable, helpful, and always eager-to-please.Steve Elkins let me know yesterday that Bedfords has a decent supply of Canon R5-s and several R6-s in stock, a very few RF 100-500 lenses, and lots of the new Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 Macro lenses. He expects the 100-500mm to be gone soon. Spend more than $7500.00 and use the BIRDS AS ART code at checkout to earn a free copy of the R5/R6 Camera User’s Guide. Spend less and shoot me an e-mail to learn of your discount. The R5 and R6 are Canon’s best-ever bodies for flight photography and makes a great all around lens for bird photography. And the 100mm focal lengths, long the favorite macro focal length of Denise Ippolito, is both hugely popular and effective for small subjects like flowers, insects, and more.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon R5 Beats Out the Sony Alpha 1 in Comprehensive IBIS Test

The Digital Picture has published an in-depth in-body image stabilization (IBIS) test that compared the performance of the Canon EOS R5 and the Sony Alpha 1. In many cases, Canon’s EOS R5 showed a 1/3 to 2/3 stop advantage over Sony’s flagship. The camera and lens review website recently published...
canonrumors.com

Gordon Laing reviews the 8K quality from the Canon EOS R5

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Reviewer Gordon Laing has done a video showcasing the 8K quality from the Canon EOS...
starkinsider.com

Apple to add ProRes recording to iPhone – this will be a big deal for the camera market

Watch out. Here comes Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)… yet again. We know every year with each iteration of its flagship iPhone models, the built-in camera (and in some cases, cameras as in plural) keep getting better and better. A lot of that has to do with the software smarts that Apple has developed into iOS that enable all manner of crafty features such as auto blurring the background and being able to take exceptionally sharp slow-mo footage. All this computational photography voodoo is something traditional camera makers seemingly can’t touch, what with their increasingly dated technologies and menu systems and user interfaces.
Posted by
Trusted Reviews

Apple owners, Windows 11 is now available on your Mac

New Parallels 17 software has launched, letting Apple owners run Windows 11 on their Macs, even if the don’t have Boot Camp. Windows 11 will soon be available on Macs, even if you don’t have Boot Camp, which is a multi-tool utility included on some Macs that assist users in downloading Microsoft’s Windows onto Apple Macs.
ElectronicsNo Film School

Five Pieces of Gear Filmmakers Are Actually Using in 2021

What gear is actually useful for working filmmakers right now?. There’s a difference between listing popular gear releases from the year and talking about what gear you actually use on a day-to-day basis. One of the most popular camera review and tech channels around, Potato Jet, recently released a thorough...

Comments / 0

Community Policy