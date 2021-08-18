Cancel
Slippery Rock, PA

SRU Football team to begin season ranked fifth in nation

By Bob Cupp
wisr680.com
 7 days ago

The Slippery Rock University football team will begin the season as the #5-ranked team in Division II. The American Football Coaches Association first poll of the preseason was released this week. The Rock ended their last season, 2019, ranked sixth overall when they reached the national semifinals. They return 17-seniors from that team who have chosen to take an opportunity from the NCAA to play their final collegiate season. Slippery Rock opens their season Thursday, September 2nd in Detroit against Wayne State.

