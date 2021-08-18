Incoming Grove City College freshman competing in Tokyo Paralympics

When classes begin next week at Grove City College, incoming freshman Mikaela Jenkins will be late, and will have a good excuse. She is in Tokyo getting ready to compete in the Paralympic Games. Jenkins is a competitive swimmer from Evansville, Indiana and past world champion. She captured gold for the 100-meter butterfly and two silver medals in the 2019 world championships. She is one of 34 swimmers representing Team USA. Jenkins will compete in four events. She was born with a deficiency that impaired limb growth and led to the amputation of her left foot when she was just eight months old.