CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Cumberland Road. At 6:35 p.m. Aug. 13, an officer was on patrol when he was flagged down by a man, 40. The man, sitting on his front porch with food scattered about, said he had mace sprayed in his face and needed an ambulance. An EMS squad was called to the scene. The man said his wife had used mace to spray him.