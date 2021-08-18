Hudson’s Bay Heritage Day
The DuPont Historical Society and Museum are hosting exhibitors and demonstrators from Fort Nisqually Point Defiance and others on Sunday August 22, 2021 at the Clock Tower Park, DuPont WA. This event is free and open to all ages in conjunction with the Kansas City BBQ hosted by American Legion DuPont Post 53. The Exhibitors and Demonstrators will be located at the south end of the Clock Tower Park, 1401 Palisade Blvd near some activities and games for children. Exhibitors will have hands-on tasks and demonstrations for you to enjoy and experience.thesubtimes.com
Comments / 0