Playing doctor is always a fun role and for Rain he’s going to be both a doctor and one who shares two souls. Upcoming tvN medical fantasy drama Ghost Doctor has gotten the green light and a time slot on the network, slated to air in the first half of 2022. It will be Rain’s drama comeback project in three years since Welcome 2 Life and will costar UEE, Kim Bum, and Son Na Eun. UEE is an idol turned actress who has proven her acting ability but her same gen idol turned actress Son Na Eun feels like someone in the acting industry keeps trying so hard to make her acting career happen and she remains so so sooooo bad. I’m thrilled as well to see Kim Bum in this cast as he’s really made a consistent comeback now with two dramas in a row and this pick sounds promising for him. The drama is from the PD of Heirs and Dear Judge and the screenwriter of Live Up to Your Name.