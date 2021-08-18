Cancel
Warren County, NY

Six counties in the Adirondack region are joining together to apply for a federal grant to bring high-speed broadband to nearly 3,000 homes, businesses and institutions.

By Post-Star staff report
Post-Star
 6 days ago

Six counties in the Adirondack region are cooperating in an application for a federal grant to bring high-speed broadband to nearly 3,000 homes, businesses and institutions. Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties are applying to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for the North Country Broadband Deployment Program. The program’s goal is to provide broadband to unserved or underserved areas.

poststar.com

