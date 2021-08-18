Balsamic Chimichurri

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium. Add shallots and a pinch of salt, and cook, stirring often, until shallots are softened, about 3 minutes. Add finely chopped mushrooms, pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Increase heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms start to release their liquid, about 6 minutes. Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid has evaporated and mushrooms look dry, about 20 minutes. Stir in sherry, thyme, and nutmeg, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sherry has evaporated, about 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Season duxelles with salt and pepper to taste. Let cool slightly, about 10 minutes.
Comments / 0