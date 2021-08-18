Balsamic Chimichurri

Chimichurri sauce can be used on just about any meat, but Stella Fong, author of “Flavors Under the Big Sky: Recipes and Stories from Yellowstone Public Radio and Beyond,” believes it is best with beef. If you want to use seafood, go with a more robust fish such as halibut, salmon or shrimp that will hold up to the full-flavored sauce. She says Asian chimichurri is also fabulous with grilled or roasted cauliflower or broccoli tossed liberally in the sauce.