Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Balsamic Chimichurri

By Mirta Rinaldi
Food & Wine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChimichurri can be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checklist#Refrigerator#Gallery#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

The Perfect Summer Jalapeño Chimichurri Recipe

When your garden is overflowing with peppers and summer herbs, whip up a batch of jalapeño chimichurri then store it in your fridge or freezer to keep those summer flavors alive all year round!. Looking for even more easy dips? Check out our list of 6 Healthy Dip Recipes to...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Caramelized Onion Dip Recipe

Once upon a time in mid-century America, some enterprising home cook came up with the idea of mixing a packet of dried onion soup mix with sour cream, and thus was born the 1960s party staple, French onion (or California) soup dip. While onion soup dip may have fallen out of favor in the early 21st century, the TV show "Mad Men" made all things 1960s cool again and sparked a wave of nostalgia among people too young to have ever eaten at a Howard Johnson's, visited a tiki bar, or dipped a ridged potato chip in a giant bowl of onion dip.
RecipesSioux City Journal

Grilled Flank Steak with Asian Chimichurri Sauce

Chimichurri sauce can be used on just about any meat, but Stella Fong, author of “Flavors Under the Big Sky: Recipes and Stories from Yellowstone Public Radio and Beyond,” believes it is best with beef. If you want to use seafood, go with a more robust fish such as halibut, salmon or shrimp that will hold up to the full-flavored sauce. She says Asian chimichurri is also fabulous with grilled or roasted cauliflower or broccoli tossed liberally in the sauce.
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Juicy, crispy and flavorful: Grilled spatchcock chicken with chimichurri sauce

Fired Up is sponsored by Jack Daniel's and Gas Appliance. Grilling chicken doesn’t seem outlandish to most. Chicken is a food we routinely throw on the grill for dinner — whether it be a thigh, breast or leg. But grilling the whole chicken? Many will skip the potential headache of evenly cooking all parts of the bird and opt for a grocery store rotisserie chicken instead. But hang with me for a moment.
RecipesLove and Lemons

Balsamic Reduction (Balsamic Glaze)

Want to add sweet and tangy flavor to a salad, appetizer, or side dish? Make this balsamic reduction! You just need 10 minutes and 1 basic ingredient. Since it’s the season for all things Caprese (find my salad recipe here and my skewer recipe here!), I thought I’d go ahead and share a simple balsamic glaze recipe too. This punchy reduction couldn’t be easier to make, and its sweet and tangy flavor is the perfect accent for seasonal ingredients like basil and tomatoes.
Recipessulaandspice.com

Balsamic Vinaigrette

When you need a quick salad dressing, balsamic vinaigrette is an easy choice. Lovers of vinaigrette know that it is sweet and tangy with a smooth and silky texture, and it works on so many salads, especially anything with fruit!. And there’s something so satisfying about making it yourself. You...
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

Sherry-Scented Mushroom Duxelles

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium. Add shallots and a pinch of salt, and cook, stirring often, until shallots are softened, about 3 minutes. Add finely chopped mushrooms, pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Increase heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms start to release their liquid, about 6 minutes. Reduce heat to low; cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid has evaporated and mushrooms look dry, about 20 minutes. Stir in sherry, thyme, and nutmeg, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sherry has evaporated, about 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Season duxelles with salt and pepper to taste. Let cool slightly, about 10 minutes.
RecipesFood & Wine

Tira de Asado (Argentinian-Style Grilled Beef Short Ribs)

Arrange ribs diagonally and spaced 1 inch apart on lightly oiled grill grates. Grill, uncovered and undisturbed, until bottoms of ribs are browned and release from grates, 4 to 6 minutes. Flip ribs; grill, uncovered, until browned and a thermometer inserted near the bone but not touching it registers 130°F, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from grill, and let rest 5 to 10 minutes.
RecipesFood & Wine

Salade Catalane

Using tongs, roast bell pepper over a gas flame, turning occasionally, until blackened on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Alternatively, broil pepper on a baking sheet 6 inches from heat, turning occasionally, until blackened on all sides, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer pepper to a medium bowl, and cover with a plate to let steam. Let stand 5 minutes. Peel pepper under cold running water to remove blackened skin; discard skin, seeds, and stem. Pat pepper dry with paper towels, and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Set aside.
RecipesFood & Wine

Roasted Eggplant Moussaka with Lamb

Preheat oven to 475°F. Arrange eggplant rounds evenly on 2 rimmed baking sheets, overlapping rounds slightly. Lightly brush both sides of eggplant rounds evenly with 5 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle evenly with 1 teaspoon salt. Roast in preheated oven until tender, deeply browned, and charred in spots, about 25 minutes, flipping and unstacking eggplant rounds so they are in an even layer halfway through cook time. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 400°F.
RecipesFood & Wine

Pan Roasted Chicken Thighs with Lemon and Cherry Tomatoes

Preheat oven to 400°F. Sprinkle chicken all over with 2 1/2 teaspoons salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a deep 14-inch ovenproof skillet over high; swirl to coat. Place chicken, skin side down, in hot oil. Cook, undisturbed, until skin is golden brown and crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer browned chicken, skin side up, to a large plate. Reduce heat under skillet to medium-high. Do not wipe skillet clean.
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Crispy Hen-of-the-Woods Mushrooms with Marinara and Parmigiano-Reggiano

Pour oil to a depth of 3 inches in a large, heavy saucepan or Dutch oven; heat over medium-high until oil reaches 350°F. Working in batches if needed, fry mushrooms in hot oil, carefully turning occasionally, until just crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Trim off tough ends; season with salt to taste.
RecipesFood & Wine

Squid and Shrimp Fideuà with Allioli

Mash garlic and salt with a medium-size mortar and pestle (about 1 1/2 cups capacity) until mixture forms a mostly smooth paste. Add egg yolk, and blend with pestle to combine. Gradually add neutral oil drop by drop, stirring constantly with pestle, until mixture starts to thicken, stirring in water 1 teaspoon at a time if mixture becomes too thick to stir. Gradually add olive oil in a very thin stream, stirring constantly, until thick and creamy. Set aside.
RecipesFood & Wine

Daube de Boeuf (Beef and Red Wine Stew)

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-low. Add 1/2 cup onion slices, carrot, and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes. Add chopped herbs and garlic; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add wine, salt, juniper berries, and peppercorns. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld and mixture reduces to 11/2 cups, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool completely, about 1 hour.
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Salmon and Arugula Frittata with Pesto

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Heat a 10-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high. Whisk together the eggs, milk, and 1/4 cup of spinach-basil pesto in a medium bowl. Melt ghee in skillet. Add shallot, thyme, red chile flakes, and a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until shallots begin to soften and become fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add arugula and cook until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.
RecipesPosted by
Food & Wine

Hatch Chiles Rellenos

Using tongs and working in batches, char chiles over the open flame of a gas burner on high, turning occasionally, until blistered and blackened all over, 6 to 10 minutes. Alternatively, char chiles, uncovered, on a very hot gas grill, turning often, 6 to 10 minutes, or broil with oven rack 6 inches from heat, turning occasionally, 8 to 14 minutes. Immediately transfer chiles to a large heatproof bowl, and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let steam until charred skin loosens from flesh, about 15 minutes.
RecipesTODAY.com

Pork Adobo

This recipe is my take on the national dish of the Philippines. It's something I adore and have always loved eating and making. Simplistic and cheap, yet incredibly delicious, this dish gets better as the days go by and can be repurposed in so many different ways for all your make-ahead dinner plans.
RecipesPosted by
Vice

Quiche Lorraine Recipe

1 cup|227 grams cold unsalted butter, cubed, plus more for greasing. ¼ cup|43 grams shortening, frozen and cut into chunks. 5 ½ ounces|150 grams lardons cut from ¼-½ thick slab bacon slices. 1 cup|100 grams shredded Gruyere cheese. 1 ½ cups|375 ml half and half. 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy