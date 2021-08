For several nerve-wracking hours on Thursday, Capitol Hill was once again under threat of attack. This time, a North Carolina man parked his pickup truck in front of the Library of Congress directly across the street from the U.S. Capitol and said he had a bomb. Nearby buildings were put on lockdown or evacuated. He ultimately surrendered to Capitol Police, who did collect possible bomb-making materials from the truck. Illinois Representative Rodney Davis is the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, which oversees day-to-day operations in the House of Representatives. Congressman, thanks so much for coming back on the program.