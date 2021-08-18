Cinnamon Honey Butter

Sometimes I take zucchini bread into cake territory by dousing the surface in a generous coating of cinnamon sugar before baking. In the oven, some of the sugar melts onto the surface of the cake, and some forms a delicious crackly layer on top that I’m obsessed with. Seriously—it makes this frosting lover wonder: Who even needs buttercream? For a recipe this simple, I typically don’t futz with the extra step of squeezing excess moisture out of the zucchini. But if you do, you can use nearly double the amount, which is wonderful during peak garden/CSA times. Start with 3½ packed cups (595 grams) and toss with ¼ teaspoon of kosher salt. Drain the zucchini for 1 hour in a strainer set over a bowl, tossing occasionally, then press down with your hands to help encourage the moisture out. Wrap the zucchini in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze firmly to remove as much moisture as you can before adding to the cake as directed below. You can also bake this in a 9x5-inch loaf pan (and we did for our recent episode of "Bake It Up a Notch"!) for 60 to 70 minutes, but the cinnamon-sugar topping is a bit messier to slice and eat (though just as delicious). —Erin Jeanne McDowell.