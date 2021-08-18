Owatonna schools' commitment to equity revolves around meeting students' needs

I want to take this opportunity to address some issues that have been brought before this board, and to be clear about our vision for this district and our 5,000 students. A topic that has been raised here and elsewhere is whether we teach something called Critical Race Theory. There doesn’t seem to be a common definition of Critical Race Theory, and the term is being used by some to raise unfounded concerns in the community about a whole range of unrelated – and often baseless – allegations.