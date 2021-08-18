Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hermiston, OR

Elaine Stein Passes Away at 86

By Northeast Oregon Now
northeastoregonnow.com
 6 days ago

Elaine Stein of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Aug. 16, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born on Oct. 15, 1934 in Osborne County, Kan. to Earl and Cora Bratton Sherley. Elaine grew up in a little house on the Kansas prairie and moved with her family to Oregon in the late 1940s. The family stopped in Sumpter for a short time before settling in Wallowa. She attended and later graduated from Wallowa High School. She then attended Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, where she received training to be a lab technician. After college she moved to La Grande, where she lived for most of her adult life. She worked as a lab technician and x-ray technician at St. Joseph and Grand Ronde hospitals. She later worked as a bookkeeper for the family business, Steins Wash Haus & Dry Cleaners. After retiring in 2006 she moved to Hermiston, where she had lived for the past 15 years.

northeastoregonnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
State
Kansas State
City
Hermiston, OR
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
City
La Grande, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Grand Ronde, OR
City
Sumpter, OR
Hermiston, OR
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallowa High School#La Grande Pta#Emblem Club#Eastern Star#Warner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to run for U.S. Senate in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. Walker, 59, joins the race with high name recognition, having won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 as a...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy