Payer policies and strategies are evolving as more surgeries become approved in the outpatient setting. Some centers are seeing more willingness to pay for high-acuity cases, such as total joint replacement and spine surgery, while others are witnessing more intense scrutiny of their claims. Matthew Ewasko, administrator of Physicians Alliance Surgery Center and surgical services business analyst at St. Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau, Mo., said he is seeing an uptick in commercial payer audit requests, especially for the center's orthopedic procedures.