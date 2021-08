We know the future of connectivity is wireless and Cisco is continuing to disrupt the market through innovation. These technologies are not only changing the design of the internet but ensuring the connections are better than ever. Currently, 3 billion people on the planet are underserved in terms of internet access. Cisco is challenging the status quo of how we build and manage networks to build an inclusive future for all – rethinking how networks are built, especially optical networks. Routed Optical Networking is a great example of how Cisco is driving the network transformation through simplification, cost reduction, and increased efficiency. We are removing the need for expensive optical transponders with this transition to RON. Cisco can provide the complete end-to-end solution from the data center to campus and we are making the investments needed to ensure we continue to connect as many people as possible.