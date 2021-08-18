Cancel
Monmouth Park Early Entries, Saturday August 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Bleecker Street (M), 118H. Diaz, Jr.x-x-xChad Brown. 4Early Edition (M), 118G. Corrales4-8-7Stacy Machiz. 5Vicious Velma (L), 118C. Hernandez2-3-xJerry Hollendorfer. 6Control Function (M), 118P. Lopezx-x-xChad Brown. 7Face Card Contessa (L), 123C. Montalvo5-6-3Tina Hurley. 8Wow Factor (L), 118A. Jimenez4-4-xKatie Lisowski. 9My Maggie Moo (L), 118I. Castillo2-4-10Patrick McBurney.

SportsFrankfort Times

Arapahoe Park Entries, Wednesday August 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Aa Turnon The Charm (BL), 115S. Bethke4-x-xJuan Chavez20/1. 2Aa Cha Ching (BM), 115B. McNeilx-x-xNicole Ruggeri9/2. 3Aa Fornick (BL), 124A. Ramos6-5-1Nicole Ruggeri7/2. 4Aa Loyalwan (BL), 124C. Fackler6-x-xJuan Chavez15/1. 5Aa Dbuster (BL), 124J. Jude1-5-2Nicole Ruggeri5/2.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Trinni Beauty (L), 119R. Miranda7-6-8Amzadali Jehaludi30/1. 2For Ever Ours (L), 119E. Zayas8-7-8Victor Barboza, Jr.5/1. 4Kenya Sun (L), 119M. Vasquez9-x-xVictor Barboza, Jr.12/1. 5Science (L), 124E. Jaramillo2-4-2Juan Alvarado3/1. 6Bella Sofi (L), 119H. Berrios3-3-7Luis Duco8/1. 7Future Princess (L), 119J. Morelos10-2-5Herbert Miller6/1. 8Lorettas Comitment (L), 124J. Gonzales6-11-xDonald Hunt20/1. 9G...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arlington Early Entries, Thursday August 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Ballybrack Lass (L), 124S. Camacho, Jr.1-4-1Hugh Robertson. 3Straight Up Smarty (L), 121E. Baird5-2-3Larry Rivelli. 5Way too Smarte (L), 121J. Rodriguez5-4-1Timothy Hughes. 6Satiate (L), 124J. Loveberry1-2-3Larry Rivelli. 2nd-$15,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T) PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1April's Gem (L),...
Delaware County, INFrankfort Times

Delaware Park Entries, Thursday August 12th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Upper Crown (L), 121G. Garcia5-8-7Ian Hemingway20/1. 4Aldo's Kitten (L), 112J. Hiraldo7-2-1Andrew Simoff8/5. 6Epigrammatist (L), 121S. Gonzalez7-5-3John Rodriguez15/1. 7The Exception (L), 121A. Green1-2-9Giovanni Luqueno12/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsFrankfort Times

Canterbury Park Entries, Tuesday August 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Toil and Trouble (L), 119A. Juarez, Jr.2-6-1Heath Lawrence7/2. 2Graves Mill Road (L), 124Q. Hamilton1-2-8Joel Berndt3/1. 4Graphyte (L), 124L. Valenzuela8-1-5Miguel Silva10/1. 5El Centenario (L), 124L. Wade1-4-5Robertino Diodoro9/2. 6Roman Pharoah (L), 119R. Eikleberry3-1-7Karl Broberg2/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Thistledown Early Entries, Wednesday August 25th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Chief Big Head (L), 123L. Rivera3-4-3Michael Rone. 2Tiz a Rush (L), 123H. Berrios5-4-4Valerie Shanyfelt. 3Captain Riley (L), 123E. Barbaran6-5-4Shane Spiess. 4Cant Buy Cool (L), 123F. Salazar Becerra2-5-5Gary Johnson. 5Boot Legger (L), 123A. Chavez2-6-2Odin Londono, Jr. 6Fastest Max (L), 123D. Haldar7-4-6Elis Roque. 2nd-$22,900, , 3-Year-Olds &...
Del Mar, CAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Del Mar Results Friday August 20th, 2021

3rd-$76,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.630, 49.850, 1:14.090, 1:36.920, 00.000, 1:42.820. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Winner: GR/RO G, 6, by The Pamplemousse-Warmth. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. North County Guy120544-151-1½1-3½1-2¼U. Rispoli5.203.202.401.60. Bob and Jackie120211-11-13-½2-12-1¼A. Centeno4.803.204.50. Artie's Rumor122322-22-12-½3-1½3-nkK. Desormeaux3.406.30. Tiz Plus120433-1½4-1½4-½4-1½4-7¼T. McCarthy11.10.
Green Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Hill Raceway readies for Championship Night on Saturday August 21st

The time has come to crown champions in the Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Unified Dirt Street Stocks, and Baby Bombers. The final point night will take place on Saturday, August 21st. The racing starts at 6:00 pm. Kewaunee’s Greg Gretz holds a 5 point advantage over Casco’s Josh Lambert...
Del Mar, CAWhittier Daily News

Why Zenyatta didn’t run in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar

DEL MAR — In 2015, Beholder put on one of the most spectacular shows in the first 30 runnings of the Grade I Pacific Classic when she became only the fifth female to try the boys in the $1 million race. The brilliant mare won the race by 8¼ lengths,...
Alabama StatePost-Star

Malathaat seeks redemption in Alabama Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The last time Malathaat squared off with Maracuja, Maracuja handed the Kentucky Oaks winner the first loss of her career. That was on July 24 in the Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga Race Course, a race Malathaat had led most of the way before losing a stretch battle by a head. Maracuja was the longest shot on the board, at 14-1.
SportsPost-Star

Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 22

6 1/2 furlongs, Fillies, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $100,000. 1 Everyoneloveslinda Manuel Franco Edward R. Barker 6-1 3 Time for Cupid Ricardo Santana Steven M. Asmussen 2-1 4 Dover Dreams Jose L. Ortiz Chad C. Brown 9-2 5 Four Dawn Luis Saez Brad H. Cox 4-1 6 Goddess...
Sportsdmtc.com

Mo Forza Does it Again in Capturing Del Mar Mile

Bardy Farm or OG Boss’ Mo Forza, swung widest through the lane and with powerful strides scored his second straight victory in the Grade II, $300,000 Del Mar Mile, scoring by a head and running the distance on turf in 1:35.03 despite coming off a more than 10-month layoff. The...
Sportsnumberfire.com

​Saratoga Horse Racing Picks for Saturday 8/21/21

Starting at 1:05 p.m. EST, we have 11 races at Saratoga. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check the program for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. in selected races, which tells...
AnimalsTimes Union

Essential Quality ready to roll after final Travers work

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Another week closer to the Travers Stakes and Essential Quality is showing no signs of slowing down. The leading 3-year-old colt in the country had his final work for the $1.25 million Midsummer Derby Saturday morning, going five furlongs in a time of 1:01.58 on the main track. Trainer Brad Cox had originally wanted to get Essential Quality on the track at 5:30 a.m., but overnight rains made him wait.
Sportsdmtc.com

Astronaut Launches an Upset in Del Mar Handicap Saturday

John M.B. O’Connor’s Astronaut returned $50.00 for a $2 wager at Del Mar Saturday when he captured the Grade II, $302,500 Del Mar Handicap Presented by The Japan Racing Association by half a length. The 4-year-old Quality Road colt had Hall of Fame rider Victor Espinoza aboard as they tracked...
SportsFrankfort Times

Albuquerque Early Entries, Sunday August 29th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1A Pollitical Gal (L), 126F. Calderon7-1-6Clinton Crawford. 2Fabulous Valentino (L), 126M. Barraza8-5-2Jorge Morales-Flores. 3Regalo Coronados (L), 126H. Aldrete1-1-6Javier Duarte. 4For the Irony (L), 126S. Becerra, Jr.5-10-1Albert Valles. 5Mahomes (L), 126E. Tapia7-6-1Wesley Giles. 6Flash the Fire (L), 126J. Ortiz5-1-10Michael Joiner. 7Dasha Girl (L), 126A. Ramos3-6-3Wesley Giles.
Del Mar, CAESPN

Tripoli springs upset to win Pacific Classic at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. --  Tripoli came off the rail, went around frontrunning Tizamagician to take the lead turning into the stretch, and went on to win the $1 million Pacific Classic by 1 1/4 lengths at Del Mar on Saturday. Tripoli ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.37 to earn...
Alabama StatePost-Star

Malathaat returns to winner's circle in Alabama Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Malathaat returned to her winning form Saturday, holding off a late bid from Clairiere to win the 141st running of the Grade I, $600,000 Alabama at Saratoga Race Course. With John Velazquez in the irons, Malathaat swept four-wide in the stretch to overtake the early leaders and...
Del Mar, CAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Pacific Classic Analysis and Picks – Del Mar Racing

The Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Saturday evening is looking to be a significant race in the Autumn racing calendar in California and beyond. The race is over the track and trip that the Breeders Cup Classic will be contested over in three months’ time. As a result, trainers will be looking to see how their charges are likely to handle this course in November.

