Monmouth Park Early Entries, Saturday August 21st, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Another week closer to the Travers Stakes and Essential Quality is showing no signs of slowing down. The leading 3-year-old colt in the country had his final work for the $1.25 million Midsummer Derby Saturday morning, going five furlongs in a time of 1:01.58 on the main track. Trainer Brad Cox had originally wanted to get Essential Quality on the track at 5:30 a.m., but overnight rains made him wait.