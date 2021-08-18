With great grades and strong golf, J.J. Cooney pursues next step after the University of Sioux Falls

Summertime only means one thing in South Dakota. Golf and lots of it!. There are only so many days out of the year that South Dakota golfers and other visitors to the state have an opportunity to go to a course and play golf. In an effort to expand the golfing experiences in this region, during the summer, professional golfers from across the country have the chance to participate in a series of organized tournaments in the Upper Midwest known as The Dakotas Tour.