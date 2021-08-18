With great grades and strong golf, J.J. Cooney pursues next step after the University of Sioux Falls
Former University of Sioux Falls golfer J.J. Cooney has reached rarified air in his career. Most of that is attributed to what he's done in the classroom. In addition to being a three-time all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference golfer on the course, he completed two degrees, including an MBA in one calendar year. He's USF golf's first winner of the conference's Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award, which goes to seniors in the NSIC with a grade-point average of 3.75 or better as they close their career.www.mitchellrepublic.com
Comments / 0