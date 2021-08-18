Cancel
Sioux Falls, SD

With great grades and strong golf, J.J. Cooney pursues next step after the University of Sioux Falls

By Branden Hull
Mitchellrepublic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer University of Sioux Falls golfer J.J. Cooney has reached rarified air in his career. Most of that is attributed to what he's done in the classroom. In addition to being a three-time all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference golfer on the course, he completed two degrees, including an MBA in one calendar year. He's USF golf's first winner of the conference's Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award, which goes to seniors in the NSIC with a grade-point average of 3.75 or better as they close their career.

Football
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
San Diego, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Sioux Falls, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

There’s A Lot of Golf Happening In Sioux Falls & South Dakota Right Now

Summertime only means one thing in South Dakota. Golf and lots of it!. There are only so many days out of the year that South Dakota golfers and other visitors to the state have an opportunity to go to a course and play golf. In an effort to expand the golfing experiences in this region, during the summer, professional golfers from across the country have the chance to participate in a series of organized tournaments in the Upper Midwest known as The Dakotas Tour.
Mitchell, SD

Mitchell softball drops two games in home opener to Yankton

The Mitchell Kernels softball team lost two games Tuesday in its home opener against Yankton. Yankton held on in Game 1 to beat Mitchell 11-9 and defeated Mitchell in Game 2 15-2. In Game 1, Mitchell out-hit Yankton 18-14 and scored eight runs in the third inning. Kate Nash led...
Missouri State

Sioux Falls a win away from Little League World Series after shutting out Missouri

WHITESTOWN, IND (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League program is one win away from qualifying for the Little League World Series for the second time in four years. Facing a Missouri State Champion, Columbia, who had gotten a bye into Sunday’s action, Maddux Munson threw five innings of two-hit, shutout baseball and struck out nine to lead Sioux Falls to a 7-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Indiana.
Great Falls, MT

Glacier boys third at Great Falls Invite golf

GREAT FALLS — Tyler Avery won a playoff for fifth place and helped lead Glacier boys golf to a third place finish at the season-opening Great Falls Invite on Tuesday. Avery fired an even-par 71 on the second day of the competition to finish with 147 strokes. Gallatin’s Justus Verge,...
NBA

JR Smith Enrolls In University To Pursue Golf, Twitter Reacts

JR Smith is one of the most interesting people in the basketball world. Throughout his career, Smith was known for his bizarre antics that would always get him into trouble with his teammates. Of course, we are talking about the 2018 Finals debacle when he didn't realize what the score of the game was. Either way, Smith was a solid teammate all across the board, and he has won two NBA titles throughout his life.
Golf

Gold, golf, and great music

Even though delayed a year and performed in front of mostly COVID-related limited crowds, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were able to entertain citizens of the world in a satisfactory manner. The usual top medal winning countries prevailed as expected with the United States and China leading the way, although many smaller nations such as San Marino, Mongolia, and Burkina Faso somewhat surprisingly took home numerous awards. Bonus points to anyone who knows where Burkina Faso is located!
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte women's soccer looks to take next step in fall season

Charlotte 49ers women's soccer coach John Cullen is preparing his team to squeeze two seasons into a single year. The fall campaign kicks off with an Aug. 12 exhibition against UNC Greensboro. College soccer continues to navigate unprecedented territory. Two seasons in a single calendar year will not be uncommon...
Mitchell, SD

Kernel golfers take 4th at Warrior-Lynx invite

SIOUX FALLS -- The Mitchell High School boys golf team moved up two spots as play concluded at the Warrior-Lynx Invitational Tuesday. Mitchell and Harrisburg were tied for sixth place after Day 1 in Brandon with 330s. But Mitchell shaved 22 shots off its Day 2 score at Willow Run Golf Course and finished with a 638 for the tourney.
Mitchell, SD

Quarterback Club to host coaches from MHS, DWU

The Mitchell Quarterback Club’s first meeting of the 2021-22 school year has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Lakeview Golf Course. Coaches representing Mitchell High School and Dakota Wesleyan University will speak about upcoming athletic seasons. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., prior to the start of the program.
Hastings, NE

Hastings no-hit by Sioux Falls in regional

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Gavin Weir’s pitching through the Little League Midwest regional has been unhittable. Hastings Little League experienced it firsthand Thursday morning as the Nebraska representative was no-hit by the Sioux Falls, S.D., left-hander. Weir struck out 17 Hastings hitters — pushing his total through two regional starts to...
College Sports

Five-star recruit Taylor Bowen, a UConn target, says there’s a lot to like about the Huskies at Splashday All-Star game

Taylor Bowen’s head cocked back, his eyes lit up and a high-pitched squeal left his mouth when asked to describe Alex Karaban’s game. “Ooo-wee,” Bowen, a five-star prospect from Vermont said Saturday at the inaugural Splashday All-Star game at the XL Center in Hartford. “Alex is different, man. Alex is different. I think Alex is one of the most underrated guys in the country. He gets it done in every way, shape and form ... Alex is a dog, Alex is a winner.”

