Eslinger takes experience from college sports into leading recent Bulldog volleyball camp

ORIENT — With one year of college softball under her belt, and all the things that come with that, Kaela Eslinger stepped up to lead the Orient-Macksburg preseason volleyball camp Aug. 5-6. The former Bulldog reports she had 15 participants in the middle and high school age ranges and seven more that participated in the elementary-age camp. Her goal was to get as many girls to touch a volleyball as possible before the middle and high school seasons start, to develop teamwork in them and learn skills together. Her younger sister, Kinsey, is a member of the team.