Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orient, IA

Eslinger takes experience from college sports into leading recent Bulldog volleyball camp

By Caleb Nelson
Creston News Advertiser
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORIENT — With one year of college softball under her belt, and all the things that come with that, Kaela Eslinger stepped up to lead the Orient-Macksburg preseason volleyball camp Aug. 5-6. The former Bulldog reports she had 15 participants in the middle and high school age ranges and seven more that participated in the elementary-age camp. Her goal was to get as many girls to touch a volleyball as possible before the middle and high school seasons start, to develop teamwork in them and learn skills together. Her younger sister, Kinsey, is a member of the team.

www.crestonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest City, IA
City
Orient, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#Bulldogs#Orient Macksburg#Waldorf College#Naia#Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy