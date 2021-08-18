Cancel
Global market for lab freezers projected to climb 21% by 2026

By Marcus Robertson
beckershospitalreview.com
 5 days ago

The laboratory freezer market will jump from $4.7 billion in 2022 to $5.7 billion in 2026, according to market research organization Reportlinker. The projected growth is attributed to a spike in demand for storage of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as blood and its components. COVID-19 booster mandates would further drive...

