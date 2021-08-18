Global market for lab freezers projected to climb 21% by 2026

Global Lab Automation Market size is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2026 from US$ XX Mn. in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Adoption of lab automation and investment in R&D to drive the market At present time, the lab automation system is widely adopted to reduce the workload and improve the quality and performance of end-use industries. The biotech and pharma companies are investing a large part of their sales in R&D activities to meet the current need and remain competitive in the market. The pharma companies are promptly adopting lab automation equipment such as automated workstations, robotic systems, etc. to automate the experiment process. However, the Outburst of coronavirus led the government of various countries to invest more in the R&D of new drugs, vaccines, etc., which is expected to boost the market. Slow adoption to restrain the market The installation and maintenance cost of the automation equipments is too high. The SMEs operates with low budget and believes to reduce cost as much as possible, the adoption rate of lab automation system in SMEs is low, which is expected to restrain the market. Improvement in healthcare sector to create opportunities for the market The improvements are being done in the healthcare institutions in various countries. The clinical diagnostics centers have been promptly adopting a lab automation system to reduce the workload, cost, eliminate human errors, and increase turnaround time and the quality of the diagnostic centers. The above factors are expected to create many lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Lack of awareness and flexibility to challenge the market In some countries, the awareness about the lab automation system is very low and the lab automation system also requires a high level of flexibility as the laboratories require, which is expected to create challenges for the global lab automation market.