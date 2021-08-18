Cancel
GERALD GREENE: Census shows Georgia population growing

By Gerald Greene gerald.greene@house.ga.gov
Albany Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the United States Census Bureau released more localized data regarding population changes across the state. Georgia’s official population is now more than 10.7 million people. Our population has increased by 10.6% since 2010, when we were a state of almost 9.7 million people. Overall, the southern United States has experienced the fastest growth rate of any United States region, growing by 10.2%. In comparison, the average growth rate for the United States as a whole is only 7.4%.

