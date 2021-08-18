Gusty winds provide cooler and drier conditions
The gusts are being felt and heard! The west to northwest winds can be expected through the evening hours with gusts up to 40 MPH around the low desert. A trough of low pressure is moving into the Western United States and is responsible for the gusty winds being felt across the mountains and desert. This system will continue to move inland through the remainder of the workweek providing cooler and drier conditions to the Coachella Valley.kesq.com
