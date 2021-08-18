T-Mobile hack may leave up to 49 million vulnerable to identity theft — what to do
T-Mobile is drawing attention for all of the wrong reasons after it confirmed a massive data hack that could affect up to 49 million current, former and prospective customers. After news of the breach broke over the weekend, T-Mobile released a statement clarifying some of the details. However, with the exception of fewer individuals being affected (original speculation was up to 100 million), the news isn't great (via Tom's Guide).www.laptopmag.com
Comments / 0