T-Mobile hack may leave up to 49 million vulnerable to identity theft — what to do

By Sean Riley
laptopmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile is drawing attention for all of the wrong reasons after it confirmed a massive data hack that could affect up to 49 million current, former and prospective customers. After news of the breach broke over the weekend, T-Mobile released a statement clarifying some of the details. However, with the exception of fewer individuals being affected (original speculation was up to 100 million), the news isn't great (via Tom's Guide).

Just when you think the massive T-Mobile hack can't get any worse, on Friday the carrier announced that over 50 million people, including current and former customers as well as prepaid customers, were affected by the breach. Information like Social Security numbers, driver's licenses and account PINs were exposed. Here are some steps you can take right now to protect your financial information.

