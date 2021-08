I’m up for a weekend trip to most anywhere, but I now have a new city I will look forward to returning to: São Paulo, Brazil. When my friend asked if I wanted to join him in Sao Paulo, for a couple days, I agreed because I thought the fellowship would be great. It was. My hopes for Brazil’s largest city, however, were not as high. But even though I’ve been to São Paulo before, it was like being introduced to the city for the first time.