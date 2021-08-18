Cancel
This Woman Says She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s Ghost & Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Officiated It

By @IndiaMonee
theboxhouston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t call this woman Billie Jean, because she says she is Michael Jackson’s lover. Kathleen Roberts, who claims she’s Marilyn Monroe reincarnate, shared her story of Michael Jackson using her as a medium to live through her and now they’re married. According to her article, the King of Pop doesn’t use her for sex but allegedly uses her body for earthly things like eating, dancing, and singing.

