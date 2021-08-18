This Woman Says She’s Married To Michael Jackson’s Ghost & Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Officiated It

As one of the most versatile American singers of all time, Aretha Franklin was best known for singing soul music and gospel and popular songs, but with less than two hours notice, she was able to use her powerful mezzo-soprano voice to sing a great opera aria when she stepped in to replace Luciano Pavarotti at the 1998 Grammy Awards. She was so talented and respected that she won honorary degrees from five Ivy League schools: Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Brown and Penn. On August 16, 2018, she died after an eight-year battle with pancreatic cancer.