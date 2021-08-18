Good Question: Is your child ready for the school year?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Getting your kids in that “back-to-school mindset” might be tricky. In a three-part Good Question podcast series, we’re tackling topics from uncertainty to your child’s safety. WBTV Anchor/Reporter Alex Giles talks with Angela Poovey, School Counseling Coordinator from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools about preparing your kids for what could be another unusual school year. He also talks with Dr. Drew Polly, Professor of Elementary Education at UNC Charlotte, and Dr. Daniel Donner, Pediatrician at Novant Health.www.wbtv.com
