Morganton, NC

Morganton bookstore announces scholarship recipient

By JUSTIN EPLEY The News Herald
Morganton News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdventure Bound Books owner Angela Shores recently announced Morganton’s Ethany Payne as the recipient of the downtown Morganton bookstore’s inaugural scholarship. The Adventure Bound Scholarship originally was announced in April, aimed at high school seniors in Burke, McDowell, Caldwell, Catawba and Alexander counties. It is an annual $500 award given to a student graduating high school in the year it is awarded who plans to enroll in a private or public college during the award year.

