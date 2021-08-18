Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold Steadied as Delta Variant Cases Posed a Threat to a Global Economic Recovery

By AJAY KEDIA
investing.com
 7 days ago

Gold yesterday settled up by 0.12% at 47280 as some investors opted for the dollar instead as surging COVID-19 Delta variant cases posed a threat to a global economic recovery. Risk sentiment in wider financial markets remained weak as disappointing U.S. retail sales data and a spike in COVID-19 infections worldwide dented appetite for riskier assets. The market’s focus now turns to minutes from Federal Reserve’s July meeting due on Wednesday for cues on the central bank’s stimulus tapering. Markets are also keeping a close watch on rising geopolitical implications in Afghanistan. Production at U.S. factories surged in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as automakers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns to work around a global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output jumped 1.4% last month after falling 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve said.

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Gold Trading#Economic Recovery#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Businessinvesting.com

COVID Worries Keep Treasury Yields Low, Dampen Expectations On Fed

Investors are busy scaling back their expectations for the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium this week, which is normally held in the Wyoming resort of Jackson Hole but has now been moved to an online format because of the rise in COVID infections. With trading already thinned out by vacations, the...
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as investors prep for Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were in the green early on Monday as market participants await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones futures Industrial Average was up 0.68% at 35,357.62, while the S&P 500 was 0.81% firmer at 4,477.85 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.17% stronger at 14,886.66.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Bank of Japan sees Delta variant delaying recovery more than expected

(Aug 25): Japan’s economic recovery will be delayed more than previously expected as the delta variant pushes up infections to record levels, according to a Bank of Japan board member. “The current spread of infections is more than expected at the time of the July policy meeting,” Toyoaki Nakamura, one...
Marketsseeitmarket.com

Elliott Waves: Gold Rallying As US Dollar Hits Resistance

The US Dollar Index appears to be turning lower due to speculation that the Federal Reserve may not withdraw stimulus as fast as first anticipated (because of COVID and delta variant). And this should help Gold move higher. Stocks are also back at the highs after the FDA approved Pfizer’s...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit extends gains to end higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): The ringgit extended its gains yesterday to end higher against the US dollar today as negative sentiment continued to weaken the greenback’s performance, a dealer said. At 6pm, the local note rose by 150 basis points to 4.2010/2055 versus the US dollar from Tuesday's close of...
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Flat Amid Easing Expectations for Big Reveal at Jackson Hole

Investing.com – The dollar remained flat Wednesday in subdued trade amid expectations that the annual Jackson Hole symposium later this week is unlikely to offer up the sort of monetary policy surprise that will trigger wild moves. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of...
Marketsinvesting.com

Bollinger Bands creator warns Bitcoin bulls as BTC price struggles below $50K

Bitcoin (BTC) prices have recovered by more than 60% to $47,486 after bottoming out below $30,000 on July 20, triggering anticipations of an extended bull market toward $100,000. But to John Bollinger, a celebrated contributor to the field of financial analysis, investors should refrain from buying the benchmark cryptocurrency at current prices.
etftrends.com

Will EM Central Bank Policy Benefit This VanEck ETF?

The Federal Reserve isn’t the only central bank deploying various monetary policy tools to help an economy contend with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Various emerging market central banks are responding to the global health crisis, and some of those moves could be prove impactful for exchange traded funds, such as the VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEArca: EMLC).
BusinessFXStreet.com

Delta blow knocks wind out of Asia's economic recovery – Reuters

According to the latest Reuters report, Asia's robust economic recovery from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is losing momentum amid a surge in the Delta covid variant cases, dimming prospects for corporate profit growth. “Asia's biggest firms are likely to post their first quarter-on-quarter profit decline in six quarters in July-September,...
BusinessWashington Post

Will Slow-and-Steady Europe Win the Economic Recovery Race?

So far this year, the pandemic recovery limelight has been hogged by the U.S., and to some degree even the U.K. But move over you two English-speaking economies! It might be time for the European tortoise to catch up with the hares. Purchasing managers surveys are probably the best real-time...
Public Healthradioplusinfo.com

8-24-21 pandemic causes permanent change to u.s. economy

A retired Ripon College economist says he agrees with the Federal Reserve chairman that the U.S. economy has been permanently changed by the COVID pandemic. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy hs been permanently changed and it’s important the central bank adapt to those changes. Economist Paul Schoof says the pandemic has led to a reassessment of the value of jobs, and a way for people to grow personally. Powell said the Fed needs to understand the ways that the economy has changed and what the implications are for the central bank’s monetary policy.
MarketsDailyFx

Market Sentiment Data Still Bullish for EUR/USD | Webinar

Trader confidence remains high on signs that the Federal Reserve may not, after all, signal a tightening of US monetary policy at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium because of the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus in the country. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at 10am...
MarketsDailyFx

How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup

Gold prices move back into consolidations after a false bearish breakout. Fed rate hike odds lag US Treasury yield curve movement. In this week’s edition of The Macro Setup, featuring Dan Nathan and Guy Adami, we discussed the impact of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium across various assets classes, including gold, Bitcoin, and stocks.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm on Delta variant threat, dollar retreat

* Japan’s private-sector activity hit by COVID-19 surge - PMI. * Dollar slips from 9-1/2-month peak (Recasts, adds comments, and updates prices) Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday after the U.S. dollar retreated from multi-month highs, while investor concerns that the Delta coronavirus variant could dampen the global economic recovery also lifted bullion’s safe-haven appeal.
Public Healthmix929.com

Delta variant, having put kibosh on Fed event, begins to menace recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt its most visible blow yet as Federal Reserve officials abruptly cancelled their premier in-person conference, raising questions about their insistence the economy faces limited risk from the Delta strain and plans to dial back crisis-era support. The setback, announced late...
dallassun.com

Gold rises on weaker U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 22.3 U.S. dollars, or 1.25 percent, to close at 1,806.3 dollars per ounce. Market analysts noted...
ForexTV.com

Euro Climbs; U.S. Dollar Weakens On Improved Risk Sentiment

The euro firmed in the European session on Monday, while the U.S. dollar fell, as European stocks followed Asian markets higher amid a recovery in oil prices and on easing fears over an earlier tapering of the Federal Reserve’s bond purchase program. Investors cheered comments from Dallas Fed President Robert...
Stockskitco.com

Equities gain, U.S. dollar falls as tapering worries recede

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday as investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon begin changing its accommodative monetary stance faded. Market sentiment was also buoyed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index tracks Treasury yields to consolidate losses near 93.00

US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 93.03, up 0.06% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped the most in two months the previous day amid risk-on mood. However, a lack of major catalysts and mixed clues challenged the DXY bears afterward. The DXY dropped 0.52% to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy