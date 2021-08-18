Gold Steadied as Delta Variant Cases Posed a Threat to a Global Economic Recovery
Gold yesterday settled up by 0.12% at 47280 as some investors opted for the dollar instead as surging COVID-19 Delta variant cases posed a threat to a global economic recovery. Risk sentiment in wider financial markets remained weak as disappointing U.S. retail sales data and a spike in COVID-19 infections worldwide dented appetite for riskier assets. The market’s focus now turns to minutes from Federal Reserve’s July meeting due on Wednesday for cues on the central bank’s stimulus tapering. Markets are also keeping a close watch on rising geopolitical implications in Afghanistan. Production at U.S. factories surged in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as automakers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns to work around a global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output jumped 1.4% last month after falling 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve said.in.investing.com
