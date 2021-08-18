Cancel
Business

Fed's Bullard: Would want taper to be completed by first quarter of 2022

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday that he would want asset tapering to be completed by the first quarter of 2022 to open the option for an interest rate increase if needed, as reported by Reuters. Additional takeaways. "Firms currently have pricing power and executives seem confident...

