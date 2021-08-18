Cancel
Public Safety

Suspected extremists kill 47 in northern Burkina Faso

By ARSENE KABORE, SAM MEDNICK - Associated Press
 5 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities say suspected Islamic extremists have ambushed a convoy in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 30 civilians along with 17 soldiers and volunteer defense fighters. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's attack in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region, militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are increasingly targeting security forces in the West African country. An analyst at the Policy Center for the New South says the militants have demonstrated an ability to attack civilians even under military escort. He says this shows the level of information they have on the locations of security forces.

Public SafetyThe Guardian

Forty-seven killed in Burkina Faso jihadist attack

Burkina Faso’s president declared three days of national mourning from Thursday after suspected jihadists killed 47 people, including 30 civilians, in an attack in the north of the country. The attack was the latest bloodshed in an area with high levels of Islamist violence. The assault Wednesday near the town...
Public SafetyUS News and World Report

Gunmen Kill at Least 16 in Latest Niger Village Attack

NIAMEY (Reuters) - At least 16 people have been killed in an attack on a village in southwestern Niger where Islamist militants have repeatedly massacred civilians this year, a local official and a security source said on Saturday. The unidentified gunmen opened fire during Friday prayers in the village of...
AfricaPosted by
AFP

Burkina Faso once more in mourning after jihadist massacre

The impoverished Sahel state of Burkina Faso was plunged once more into mourning on Thursday, as the toll of people killed by suspected jihadists the day before climbed from 49 to 80, including 65 civilians. In Wednesday's attack, 65 civilians and 15 gendarmes were killed near the town of Gorgadji in Burkina's Sahel region, communications minister and government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said late Thursday.
Africakfgo.com

Death toll from Burkina Faso attack rises to 80

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – The death toll from an attack on civilians and the military in northern Burkina Faso has risen to 80 people, the government said in a statement on Thursday. The attack occurred on Wednesday when Islamist militants raided a civilian convoy that was being escorted by military police...
Public Safetyfides.org

AFRICA/BURKINA FASO - Almost 50 dead in an Islamist attack in the north of the country

2021-06-10 The Bishops: "We offer our condolences for the victims of the Solhan massacre" 2021-06-07 "Massacres are intended to secure control over strategic areas" Ouagadougou (Agenzia Fides) - Forty-seven people, including thirty civilians, fourteen soldiers and three army auxiliaries, were killed yesterday August 18 in an attack by suspected jihadists on a military convoy in northern Burkina Faso.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Dozens die in Burkina Faso as Islamist militants raid convoy

OUAGADOUGOU, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Dozens of people were killed in northern Burkina Faso on Wednesday when Islamist militants raided a civilian convoy that was being escorted by military police, the latest in a spate of attacks across West Africa's Sahel region this month. President Roch Kabore ordered three days...
Public SafetyPosted by
WDBO

Extremists attack Malian villages; at least 40 killed

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Gunmen have attacked several villages in northern Mali, “shooting at anything that moved” and killing at least 40 people in apparent retribution for the recent arrest of several jihadi leaders, authorities said Monday. The latest violence took place in the volatile area along the borders...
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

More than 130 civilians killed this summer by terrorists in Niger

Niamey, Aug 21 (EFE) .- Niger is experiencing especially tragic months with more than 130 civilians killed since the end of June in cold blood while working in their fields in various regions of the south and west of the country, the most affected by terrorist gangs seeking force the population to abandon their lands.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Chad to halve its troops fighting Sahel militants, spokesperson says

N'DJAMENA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Chad has decided to recall half of its 1,200 troops battling Islamist militants in the tri-border area of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, a spokesperson for the Chadian authorities said on Saturday. Chad deployed the soldiers in February to support a France-backed regional fight with...
SocietyVoice of America

Burkina Faso’s Military Widows Get Help to Support Their Families

OUAGADOUGOU - Saturday, August 21, is the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, a day that is unfortunately relevant in Burkina Faso which is engaged in fighting Islamist militants. One Burkinabe nonprofit, Go Paga, is helping widows and orphans grappling with the loss of husbands and fathers to rebuild their lives.

