The Johnson Co Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 within the county on Monday, August 23. Johnson Co total COVID-19 cases has now increased to 2,827 overall, 216 are active, 18 are currently hospitalized and 2,574 have recovered and there has been 37 reported deaths in Johnson Co since the pandemic first started. Out of the 40 new cases from Monday, 16 are age 18 and younger.