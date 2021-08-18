Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

CNN's Ward says Kabul colleague nearly pistol-whipped

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN's Clarissa Ward says her producer on a report from Afghanistan was nearly pistol-whipped by Taliban fighters, before another one stepped in to save him. The CNN crew was reporting Wednesday from a chaotic scene outside the airport in Kabul, where many Afghans are trying to pass through a gauntlet of soldiers to escape from the country. The veteran international correspondent said the scene was one of mayhem. Ward has been with CNN since 2015 and is one of the most visible reporters on the ground covering the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. That's made her words, and even her wardrobe, a subject for commentators back home.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Kabul#Cnn#Ap#Taliban#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

CNN Blasts Ted Cruz For Criticizing Clarissa Ward’s Reporting in Kabul: She’s Not ‘Running Off to Cancun in Tough Times’

CNN slammed Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for his out-of-context Twitter insult to their chief international correspondent, Clarissa Ward. Ward went out to the streets of Kabul Monday to report on how things look in the capital of Afghanistan now that the Taliban have seized control. Her report wound up getting a great deal of circulation across social media, and Cruz decided to amplify Jack Posobiec after the alt-right Pizzagate conspiracy theorist clipped an out of context quote from Ward.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Taliban allegedly sets woman on fire for 'bad cooking'

Taliban fighters allegedly set a woman on fire for "bad cooking," as other women in Afghanistan go into hiding and reportedly being forced into sex slavery. "They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food. A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters," activist and former Afghan judge Najla Ayoubi told Sky News.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Had To Intervene And Scream’ CNN Reporter Says Two Taliban Fighters Tried To ‘Pistol Whip’ Producer Recording Video

A CNN reporter in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Taliban fighters attempted to attack her crew after they saw a producer filming the scene with his phone. “Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [the producer],” CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said during an interview Wednesday. “We had to intervene and scream.”
Worldcitizensjournal.us

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 21, 2021. Tags: Afghanistan, Door to door search, Taliban takeover, target western media, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, Western evacuation. The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The...
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

CNN releases footage of Taliban threatening Clarissa Ward crew with ‘pistol whip’

CNN has released footage of a tense moment when a Taliban militant confronted the network’s journalists reporting from the streets of Kabul.Chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward reported that Taliban militants were prepared to “pistol whip” a field producer for the network before a fellow fighter intervened and prevented an attack.“Quickly we are accosted by an angry Taliban fighter,” Ms Ward reported, adding that it was a “very dicey situation”.“Suddenly two other Taliban charge towards us. You can see their rifle butt raised to strike. When the fighters are told we have permission to record they lower their weapons.”“There was...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Ted Cruz, and the ugly attacks on CNN’s Clarissa Ward

The political right has plenty to work with right now on Afghanistan. The withdrawal from that country has gone poorly — significantly more poorly than the Biden administration predicted it would — legitimizing long-standing GOP arguments that President Biden isn’t up to the job of commander in chief. But if...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Week

Taliban fighters almost attacked CNN producer as Clarissa Ward interviewed crowd outside Kabul airport: 'We had to intervene and scream'

As CNN's Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward reported outside the entrance to the Kabul airport on Wednesday, a desperate, panicked crowd of Afghans surrounded her, eager to tell their stories and beg those watching in America for help. Meanwhile, the Taliban fired off crowd dispersal shots nearby, later approaching the CNN team and reportedly almost pistol-whipping a producer.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

CNN producer nearly pistol-whipped by friendly Taliban

A CNN reporter in Kabul, Afghanistan, said Taliban fighters attempted to attack her crew after they saw a producer filming the scene with his phone. “Two Taliban fighters just came up with their pistols, and they were ready to pistol whip [the producer],” CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward said during an interview Wednesday. “We had to intervene and scream.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy