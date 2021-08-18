Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Three esthetician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62656 during 2021

By Sangamon Sun
sangamonsun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least three esthetician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62656 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job...

sangamonsun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Code#Esthetician#Idfpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lotterysangamonsun.com

Pritzker Administration Announces Results of Tied Applicant Lottery to Award 75 Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today the results of the Tied Applicant Lottery for 75 Conditional Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses (Conditional Licenses) from a pool of 135 unique applicants who received 252 points on their applications. Before Conditional Licenses are issued, the Department will initiate a review process to ensure applicants selected meet all statutorily required rules. Once confirmed, and in accordance with court orders, the Department will issue a Conditional License.
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
Gamblingvegasnews.com

What to look for When Searching for New Online Casinos

Are you fascinated by the online gambling world? Do you want to try out gambling at online casinos, but you don’t really know where to go? The online gambling industry has grown quite big and for new casino players, it can be a pretty overwhelming experience to enter the online casino market. When gambling with real money, it is important that you will have a fun gambling experience as well as it is important to get value for your money. So where to go for a fun gambling experience? At Zamsino, you can find a list of the best new online casinos in 2021, so you can make sure to get the best advantages. However, gambling at online casinos is not just about finding the first and best online casino to spend your money at. There are several considerations you should make before you just start gambling. Even though some online casinos might say that they are one of the best casinos, it is not always the case. When searching for new online casinos, there are some things you should look for and you can read about some of them in the article below.
Sheldon, IAkiwaradio.com

Peoples Insurance Agency – Sheldon

Peoples Insurance Agency in Sheldon is looking for a Customer Service Representative. Some responsibilities include answering incoming calls, manage Insurance Officer’s calls, manage Insurance Officer’s Calendar, scheduling appointments and have a knowledge of the Agencies automated system. Requirements include high school education, computer skills, and insurance knowledge.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Cincinnati Broker Realizing American Dream for Clients With Home Warranty Partnership

RE/MAX Broker Leans on Cinch Home Warranty Partnership to Make Homeownership Dreams Come to Life for Her Clients. Christine Beresford, broker/owner of RE/MAX Preferred Group, has been working hard to make the American Dream a reality for homebuyers and sellers for over 27 years. As co-owner of the family-run Cincinnati brokerage alongside her husband, Myles, Beresford strives to help clients find a home they love while creating a space where over 150 agents across 10 offices can build their business and be successful.
Career Development & Advicehealthleadersmedia.com

Non-Job-Specific Areas of Focus for Employee Training

When training staff for their specific job, be sure to include other nonspecific areas that warrant attention. — This article wasfirst published August 24, 2021, by HR Daily Advisor, a sibling publication to HealthLeaders. Employee training has traditionally focused on a job’s specifics—for example, a payroll specialist should be trained...
Industrybidspotter.com

Kuenz Heating & Sheet Metal

15% Buyers Premium applies on all online purchases. You can also start a live chat with a Bidspotter Support Representative by selecting Live Chat at the top of Bidspotter.com. More information on our chat system can be found by clicking here. THIS IS AN ONLINE AUCTION BEING HELD ON THURSDAY,...
Politicskendallcountytimes.com

13 esthetician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60545 during 2021

At least 13 esthetician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60545 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job...
PoliticsWest Cook News

15 esthetician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60171 during 2021

At least 15 esthetician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60171 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job...
PoliticsNorth Cook News

17 esthetician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60091 during 2021

At least 17 esthetician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60091 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job...

Comments / 0

Community Policy