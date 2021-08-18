Oelwein Police Log

At 10:51 p.m., dispatch received a call that an older white vehicle with Minnesota plates had driven through a couple of yards and the suspect vehicle was now at Casey’s in Oelwein. An Oelwein Police officer arrived at Casey’s at 10:53 p.m. and attempted to make contact with occupant of the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, but it took off. A pursuit ensued, ending in a field in the 9000 block of of Neon Road in Maynard. The occupant fled on foot and was subsequently apprehended in a corn field.