Oelwein, IA

Oelwein Police Log

By editorodr
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 6 days ago

At 10:51 p.m., dispatch received a call that an older white vehicle with Minnesota plates had driven through a couple of yards and the suspect vehicle was now at Casey’s in Oelwein. An Oelwein Police officer arrived at Casey’s at 10:53 p.m. and attempted to make contact with occupant of the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, but it took off. A pursuit ensued, ending in a field in the 9000 block of of Neon Road in Maynard. The occupant fled on foot and was subsequently apprehended in a corn field.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

