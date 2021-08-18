PPP forgiveness portal draws 340K submissions in two weeks

The Paycheck Protection Program direct borrower forgiveness portal has been flooded with more than 340,000 submissions in less than two weeks. The U.S. Small Business Administration opened the portal Aug. 4, and all the submissions come from borrowers with PPP loans of $150,000 or less. The aim is to “rush relief to the smallest of small businesses,” according to the SBA — and the number of submissions has far outstripped expectations.