Operator of bitcoin mixing service Helix pleads guilty to laundering more than $300 million
The man accused of operating bitcoin mixing service Helix has pled guilty to money laundering conspiracy charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Larry Dean Harmon of Ohio has admitted to operating Helix from 2014 to 2017, in addition to the Darknet search engine known as Grams. Helix conspired with Darknet markets, including AlphaBay, Evolution and Cloud 9, to launder money. According to the DOJ, Helix moved over 350,000 bitcoin, which was valued at over $300 million at the time of the transactions.www.theblockcrypto.com
