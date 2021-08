Adding teenagers to a family’s automobile insurance policy increases rates by an average of 168 percent, according to the insurance comparison platform quotewizard.com. Figures from the online “insurance solutions” company indicate that New Hampshire teens with full coverage pay an average of $6,699 annually for auto insurance, compared to $3,501 in Vermont and $3,523 in Maine. Massachusetts’ rates are roughly the same as New Hampshire, at $6,065 per year, while other New England states have higher rates for teens: $10,840 in Connecticut and $11,030 in Rhode Island.