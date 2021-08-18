Report: Home sales in Charlotte Metro down 10.5 percent
CHARLOTTE — Canopy Realtor Association announced on Tuesday (Aug. 17) home sales across the Charlotte Metro region were 10.5% less than a year ago. According to the association, which provides monthly reports on residential real estate market activity, 5,189 homes were sold in the 16-county area compared to 5,796 last July. The 16-county Charlotte Metro region includes: Alexander, Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties in North Carolina; and Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina.enquirerjournal.com
