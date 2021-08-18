Report: Home sales in Charlotte Metro down 10.5 percent

JINYA Ramen Bar is slated to open September 6 in the new Ally Charlotte Center tower in Uptown. And this just in: They’re planning a second location, too. The second location will open in the Hazel SouthPark Apartments retail space in early 2022. It’ll be in a corner space just off Barclay Downs Drive. Why […] The post LA-based JINYA Ramen Bar opening in Uptown and SouthPark appeared first on Axios Charlotte.